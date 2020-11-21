MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Up 6.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.58. 5,541,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 2,174,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Specifically, Director Michael Stuart Klein purchased 741,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $4,890,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Galant acquired 14,500 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $101,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,455,500 shares of company stock worth $9,969,245 in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLN. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

