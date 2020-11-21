Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

MYOV opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $496,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,646.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $41,180.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,066. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 463,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 328.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 127,175 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

