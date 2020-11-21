Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $143.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $141.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.54.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.84. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

