Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $244.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter worth $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 14.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.