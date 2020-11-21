Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $244.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
Further Reading: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.