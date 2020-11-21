National Grid plc (NG.L)’s (NG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NG. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.93) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015.67 ($13.27).

National Grid plc (NG.L) stock opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 925.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 906.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

