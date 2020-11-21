Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $691.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 105.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 197.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 75,732 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $246,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 14.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

