NavCoin (NAV) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $359,334.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000386 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,211,805 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

