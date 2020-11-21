Nebula AI Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $603,724.94 and approximately $186.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.02828908 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,955,127,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

