Needham & Company LLC Cuts Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target to $50.00

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ API opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.64. Agora has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $68.45.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

