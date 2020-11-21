Needham & Company LLC Cuts Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target to $50.00

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ API opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.64. Agora has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $68.45.
About Agora
Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.