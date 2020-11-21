Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $254.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $173.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -114.84 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $2,234,307.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $567,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,888 shares of company stock worth $21,652,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Seagen by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 12,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Seagen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

