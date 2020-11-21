Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXST. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of NXST opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,517.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock worth $4,281,420. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $132,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $305,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

