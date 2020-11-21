Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.50

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

