Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.50

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62.

About Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit