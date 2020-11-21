Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Shares Up 400%

Noble Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) traded up 400% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.11.

Noble Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG.

