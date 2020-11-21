Nord/LB Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.76 ($7.96).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) stock opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Tuesday. Schaeffler AG has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.19.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.