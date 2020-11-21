NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.22 ($33.20).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €33.20 ($39.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 575.86. NORMA Group SE has a one year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a one year high of €42.06 ($49.48).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

