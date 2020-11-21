NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,613 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $306,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $7,857,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $276.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.89. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

