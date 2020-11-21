NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $36.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

