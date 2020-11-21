NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,617.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,511.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

