NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

