NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.20 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

NCNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NuCana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

