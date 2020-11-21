Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Nuvei stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit