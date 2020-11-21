Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Nuvei stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

