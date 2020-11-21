Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%.

NASDAQ OCSI opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.88. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCSI. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

