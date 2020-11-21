Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 137 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,617.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,511.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

