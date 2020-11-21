Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

