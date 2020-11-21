OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $36.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.44.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other news, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $421,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,100.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 250.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

