One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a PE ratio of 117.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 11,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $29,496.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,191,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,192.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,442 shares of company stock valued at $258,392 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

