OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

ONEW opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 13,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 693,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,175,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,166.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $5,181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $722,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $131,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $10,793,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 270.5% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.