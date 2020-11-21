Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.40.

OTRK opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

