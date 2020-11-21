Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Up 38.3% in October

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OPTI opened at $0.05 on Friday. Optec International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

