Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Up 38.3% in October

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OPTI opened at $0.05 on Friday. Optec International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit