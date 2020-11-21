Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opthea currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Opthea has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

