Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lessened by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

