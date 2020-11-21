OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

OSI Systems stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $18,008,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 612.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.