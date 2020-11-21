Ouroboros Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,206.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $118,927.65 and approximately $2,206.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00158419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00963992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00176799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00095413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00358960 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

