Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,689 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,386,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 417,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,599 shares of company stock worth $1,202,988 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

Shares of MCHP opened at $130.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

