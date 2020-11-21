Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 56 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

