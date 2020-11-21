Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

