Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 87,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

