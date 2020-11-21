Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.04.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $112.58 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

