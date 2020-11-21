Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $269.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average is $251.77. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $3,241,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,404 shares of company stock worth $82,606,401. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

