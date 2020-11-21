Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $244,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 847,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $105,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 143,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $141.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

