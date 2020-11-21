Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.58 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

