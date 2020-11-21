Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,617.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

