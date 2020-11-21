Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 933 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

