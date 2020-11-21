Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,275 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.