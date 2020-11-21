Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $52,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $406.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.01. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

