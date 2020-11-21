Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 69.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 10,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $404,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 48.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $232.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.94. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

