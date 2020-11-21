Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT) Trading 35.7% Higher

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT) traded up 35.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). 240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 79 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

About Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT)

Invests in a balanced portfolio of unlisted, UK based, early stage and start-up technology companies within 60 miles of Oxford.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit