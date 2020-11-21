Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT) Trading 35.7% Higher

Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT) traded up 35.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). 240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 79 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

About Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT)

Invests in a balanced portfolio of unlisted, UK based, early stage and start-up technology companies within 60 miles of Oxford.

