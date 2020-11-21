OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OZMLF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $11.28.
OZ Minerals Company Profile
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.