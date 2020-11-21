OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OZMLF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

