Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.21.

NYSE:PANW opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $295.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average of $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

