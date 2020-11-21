Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $317.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $297.00 to $317.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.21.

PANW opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.71. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $295.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

